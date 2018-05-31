Cast continues ‘Hairspray’ rehearsals

The cast of ‘Hairspray’ continue rehearsals and preparing for the opening night in July. - The cast of ‘Hairspray’ continue rehearsals and preparing for the opening night in July. - -

The cast of “Hairspray” is currently in rehearsals and according to director Angela Martin is running smoothly with the large number of members who were in the 2013 production at the Sampson Community Theater.

There are three cast members that are new to “Hairspray” that are former students of Angela’s at Hobbton High School from which they graduated and who are now in college. Ty McMillan is a student at Winston Salem State University. He was in Hobbton High School’s production of “Shrek” as Donkey but this is his first SCT show. Destiny Horne is a student at NC State and Nathan Gavin is a student at UNC-Pembroke both were in “Seussical” at SCT. They along with Ty are casted as members of Motormouth Maybelle teens.

We hope to introduce you to other cast members in the coming weeks. “Hairspray” is sponsored by Performance Dodge/Ford. Advance tickets may be purchased at Matthew’s Gifts and at Inkspot, The box office will be open for an hour before the performance starts so get your tickets early and get the seats you want.

There will be three performances of “Annie, Jr” which will follow the 41 Summer Theater Campers who will spend two weeks learning the fine points of theater acting and will demonstrate what they learned in our summer camp this year from Angela Martin. The performances will be on Saturday, July 21 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, July 22, at 2:30 p.m. This is not a patron event and tickets will be the usual price.

Upcoming events

Hairspray — Directed by Angela Martin. Sponsored by Performance Automotive Dodge/Ford. Performance dates Friday, July 6 and 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 7 and 14 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 8 and 15, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Theater day camp — for ages 5-15. July 9-22. Concludes with “Annie, Jr” and directed by Angela Martin. Performance dates are July 21 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and July 22 at 2:30 p.m.

Blithe Spirit — Directed by Tom Wilbur. Auditions Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. Performance dates Oct. 19, 20, 21 and Oct. 26, 27, 28.

A Christmas Story, the Musical — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9

Thoughts until next week:

May you live as long as you want, and never want as long as you live.

Even if you learn to speak English correctly, who are you going to speak it to.

We are not human beings having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience.

