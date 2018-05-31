Roseboro Elementary receives grant

Roseboro Elementary received grant funds to purchase computers to assist with student learning. - Roseboro Elementary received grant funds to purchase computers to assist with student learning. -

Roseboro Elementary was recently awarded a grant to help support programs and projects at the school.

The school was awarded a $7,250 grant through the Amos and Alice Butler Lakewood Area Educational Fund. The funds through this grant help support programs and projects that promote the education of children in the Lakewood District.

Roseboro Elementary School was able to purchase a “COW” (Computers on Wheels) with the awarded funds with the hopes to enrich the elementary curriculum by enabling learners the opportunity to increase learning and understanding through technology.

The internet and use of technology allows students the chance to engage in learning using a medium that is familiar. COWs are mobile carts of 25-30 laptops that are wireless and can be wheeled from classroom to classroom as needed, offering an alternative to committing instructional space to computer laboratories.