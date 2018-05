Mintz holds kindergarten commencement

The 2018 kindergarten graduates for Mintz Christian Academy are: front row, Foster Smith, Adaleigh Snell, Sutton Hargrove, Pressley Cashwell and Henley Moore; and back row, Zachary Cannady, Trey Grantham, Eliza Clair Butler, Christopher Turner, Corban Neal and Reece Jones. - The 2018 kindergarten graduates for Mintz Christian Academy are: front row, Foster Smith, Adaleigh Snell, Sutton Hargrove, Pressley Cashwell and Henley Moore; and back row, Zachary Cannady, Trey Grantham, Eliza Clair Butler, Christopher Turner, Corban Neal and Reece Jones. -

The 2018 kindergarten graduates for Mintz Christian Academy are: front row, Foster Smith, Adaleigh Snell, Sutton Hargrove, Pressley Cashwell and Henley Moore; and back row, Zachary Cannady, Trey Grantham, Eliza Clair Butler, Christopher Turner, Corban Neal and Reece Jones.