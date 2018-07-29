Program ‘promises’ to bring students to SCC

Career and College Promise is growing in popularity among high school students and their parents. SCC officials said they saw triple the number of students this week as they did last fall. -

Sampson Community College held its Career and College Promise (CCP) fall semester orientation this week to local high school students. The popular CCP program provides high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to get a tuition-free head start on a two-year or four-year degree while still in high school. The college held two sessions, one for returning students, and one for new students.

“With CCP, these students can earn college credit while still in high school,” said Perry Gillespie, who administers the program for the college. “Students are dually enrolled in their high school and SCC which allows them to receive both high school and college credit for courses taken through the program.”

At orientation, students participate in everything from getting college identification, parking passes, class schedules, and sitting through the orientation itself. This will be, by far, the biggest CCP class in SCC history.

The number of students registering for CCP this week is about 500, which nearly triples the amount of students registering last fall. This past summer, SCC had twice as many students registered for it than last summer.

“Word is getting out that this is the way to go if you really want to save money and get a jump on starting college,” said Gillespie. “This, of course, affords the opportunity to get a head start on a career as well.”

For information about the CCP program, contact Gillespie at 910-900-4084.

Offers high schoolers tuition-free head start in college