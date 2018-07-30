Garland unveils new website

Garland officials recently changed the town’s website, at www.townofgarlandnc.com. -

GARLAND — A new website for the Town of Garland is now available for the public to see and learn about the community in southern Sampson County.

The new-look website, at www.townofgarlandnc.com, was put up on Friday and replaces a site that’s about six or seven years old. Deputy Clerk Teresa Smith operates the site and makes updates for residents. For several years, Smith wanted to provide a better online experience for residents and visitors.

“I think it looks more up to date and I think it looks great,” Smith said. “We’re able to get more information to them.”

Some of the additional details include minutes from meetings, job openings and other notices related to town matters. Smith would eventually like to have the entire ordinance book on the website for residents to view.

In July, commissioners voted to approve a contract with Lavallette Technology Services for website and IT services. Offices for the business are located in Elizabeth City and Williamston. Joe Baisley, owner of Lavallette, presented a proposal for the change. Some of his previous work includes the Town of Hamilton, Denton Wildlife Services and the Chowan County Regional Fair.

Baisley is visiting Garland to make additional upgrades to the website. few upcoming changes include the fee schedule, calendars and pictures, which will be updated in a couple of weeks. Some of the sections include tabs leading to information such as planning and zoning, budget, and a biography section for Mayor Winifred Murphy and Garland Commissioners.

“We’re going to personalize it a little more and still make some changes on it,” Smith said.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

