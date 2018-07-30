Teen charged in high-speed vehicle chase

Garcia - Middleton -

A 16-year-old motorist who led Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities on a high-speed pursuit through two counties last week, reaching speeds of 135 mph, is now facing a plethora of charges.

Kayloe Lemont Middleton Jr., 16, of 109 Blackthorne Court, Clayton, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, speeding 135 mph in a 55 zone, no operator’s license, reckless driving to endanger, failure to stop at a red light and driving left of center. Additionally, he was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The reports were filed Monday at the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to reports, deputies with the sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction team attempted to stop a 2004 Honda Accord being driven by Middleton, reportedly for a traffic violation on Interstate 40. Authorities said the driver failed to yield and continued on I-40, exiting off on U.S. 117 and leading authorities just inside Mount Olive.

Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said Middleton fled from the vehicle on foot. Following a short foot pursuit, the driver was taken into custody in the area of Barwick Road. Wayne County authorities aided in Thursday afternoon’s pursuit and apprehension of Middleton.

There was 22 grams of marijuana seized in the incident, leading to the drug-related charges, Middleton’s arrest report indicates.

He was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $150,000 secured bond for the offenses leveled against him.

A passenger also charged. Kendell Brown, 17, of 860 Clayhole Road, Coats, was served a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of harassing phone calls. He was placed under $1,000 bond for the charge.

A Clinton man stands charged in a separate vehicle pursuit, this one on Sunday morning.

Benito Flores Garcia, 26, of 158 Old Mill Branch Lane, Clinton, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, reckless driving to endanger, driving left of center and resisting public officer following the incident, which occurred at 5:30 a.m. Sunday

Garcia was taken into custody after a brief vehicle pursuit. Deputies observed the driver operating a 2006 Cadillac Escalade “in a careless manner,” Smith noted. When deputies activated their emergency equipment, the driver failed to yield, he said.

The driver came to a stop on Reedsford Road and was taken into custody. Garcia does have a previous DWI conviction in Wake County, from 2010. He was given a suspended sentence and probation, court records show.

Garcia was found in possession of approximately $16,000 and 50 Pesos, according to reports. It was seized for further investigation, Smith said.

Garcia was placed in the Detention Center under $27,000 secured bond.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

