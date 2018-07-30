Clinton woman injured in fatal wreck

A red 2012 Chevy Cruze, operated by Mark Nelson, 26, of Four Oaks, failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 701 and Strickland’s Crossroads Road. It traveled into the path of a black Ford Explorer driven by Deborah Thompson, 54, of Clinton, who was injured as a result. (Photos by JoCoReport.com) - A red 2012 Chevy Cruze, operated by Mark Nelson, 26, of Four Oaks, failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 701 and Strickland’s Crossroads Road. It traveled into the path of a black Ford Explorer driven by Deborah Thompson, 54, of Clinton, who was injured as a result. (Photos by JoCoReport.com) -

The N.C. Highway Patrol has released the identities of three people involved in a serious crash Monday morning on U.S. Highway 701 South at Strickland’s Crossroads Road south of Four Oaks in southern Johnston County, one of which was a Clinton woman.

One person died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the 8:11 a.m. crash.

Troopers said a red 2012 Chevy Cruze, operated by Mark Nelson, 26, of Strickland’s Crossroads Road, Four Oaks, was traveling eastbound on Strickland’s Crossroads Road and failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 701. The car traveled into the path of a black Ford Explorer driven by Deborah Thompson, 54, of Potato House Road, Clinton.

After the impact both vehicles ran off the roadway and into the front yard of a commercial business at the intersection.

Nelson died at the scene as a result of his injures. A passenger in his car, Theadore Lynch, 31, of Princeton, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Wake Medical Center.

Thompson, the driver of the Explorer, sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was also taken by ambulance to Wake Medical Center. There were no other occupants in her vehicle.

Trooper C.E. Summerlin said that no charges would be filed in the crash.

Four Oaks man killed in crash; no charges