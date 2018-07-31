Hydraulics raising the bar for Project IMPACT

Sampson Community College instructor David Locklear shows students how hydraulics work. -

Students participating in Telamon’s Project IMPACT program at Sampson Community College this summer had a chance this week to see hydraulics in action. This week’s sessions took place in the college’s Industrial Maintenance area.

“We are giving them a basic knowledge of hydraulics,” says David Locklear, Industrial Maintenance instructor at SCC. “How to apply the principles, the mathematics and how they affect everyday life. There are many things we never think about that operate using hydraulics to include cars, food production, even the way we put gas into our vehincles.”

So far this summer, thanks to a collaboration between Telamon and SCC, students have been able to learn about welding, CPR, information technology, and farming among others. “This is new material for them,” says Glenn Parker, Hobbton High School science instructor. “Things they’ve seen but now it’s beginning to click about why things work the way they do. Now they can apply what they learn to things they already know.”

Locklear adds, “I think it’s great, it gives them an understanding of the world they live in. Once they get out of high school, they could get jobs in the county and out of county where they can use these skills on a daily basis. I had one young man who was very attentive during the class and I said ‘You are on your way to being an engineer!’”

Next week, students will visit the Building and Construction area and make their own toolboxes as well as the Criminal Justice area where they will be able to work a staged crime scene. For more information about the Industrial Maintenance program at SCC, contact David Locklear at [email protected] or at 910-900-4037.

