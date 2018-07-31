Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• July 30 — Justin Wayne Byrd, 30, of 159 Glen Harper Drive, Apt. 204, Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Aug. 10.

• July 30 — Manuel Lopez Jr., 26, of 138 Lopez Lane, Faison, was charged with assault by strangulation and assault on female. No bond set; court date is Aug. 10.

• July 30 — Brandon Medina Olivera, 16, of 43 Tyn-Co Lane, Godwin, was charged on out-of-county warrant with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Bond set at $1,000 unsecured; court date is Aug. 29.

Incidents/investigations

• July 30 — Ralph Williamson of Clinton reported the theft of two air compressors, three 20-pound LP gas cylinders, a kayak and a leaf blower. Items valued at $3,000. Damage to a gate lock was estimated at $20.

• July 30 — Angela Powell of Clinton reported the larceny of a .357 Magnum revolver, Xbox One and 20 Xbox One games. Items valued at $1,800.

• July 30 — Amanda Reyes of Clinton reported damage to her vehicle, estimated at $1,500.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

