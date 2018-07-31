Wanted teen arrested in ‘Caesars’ case

A teenager wanted in the recent break-in to Little Caesars was apprehended following a wreck Monday in Clinton. Along with the break-in, he is facing a bevy of charges in connection with a hit-and-run incident in which he reportedly fled from law enforcement, according to reports.

Those warrants were taken out two days after the Little Caesars’ warrants were issued.

Isaiah Jeremiah Fennell-Best, 18, of 137 Chicken Neck Road, Teachey, is facing charges of breaking and entering, safe cracking and felony larceny, stemming from the July 16 break-in. Warrants were issued four days later, as police identified him as a suspect.

Additionally, warrants were issued July 22 on a list of offenses, including fleeing to elude arrest with motor vehicle, hit and run/leaving the scene- property damage, reckless driving to endanger, failure to maintain lane control, failure to wear seat belt, speeding in excess of 65 mph, expired registration card/tag, resisting police officer and driving while license revoked.

According to Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards, those charges stemmed from a N.C. Highway Patrol incident. Fennell-Best was arrested Monday following a minor wreck at Wells Fargo on U.S. 701 in Clinton.

“Knowing the police were responding to the wreck, he fled from the scene,” Edwards stated. “A deputy who was in the area observed him and notified Clinton Police officers.”

Fennell-Best was taken into custody near Advanced Auto Parts on Northeast Boulevard (U.S. 701 Business). At the time of his arrest, he was also charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, as well as served an order for his arrest on a count of possession of stolen goods out of Duplin County.

Fennell-Best, who has an alternate address on Herring Road, Rose Hill, was placed under $22,000 bond for all of the offenses against him.

Edwards previously pointed to surveillance video that helped investigators identify Fennell-Best as a suspect in the Little Caesars break-in.

In that break-in, a black male entered the business and removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the safe. That break-in was reported shortly after the business on Sunset Avenue opened at 10 a.m. July 16.

“Mr. Fennell-Best was the boyfriend of an employee and used this as a means to gain access to the business,” Edwards said in the week following the break-in. “Based upon the information we have at this time, we do not believe she was present during the incident.”

There was no damage to the exterior door nor the safe. Reports indicated the suspect gained access with a key and the safe was opened by way of the keypad. An undisclosed sum of money was taken.

Attempted burglary arrest made

A Roseboro-area man is facing a felony charge of attempted burglary after Clinton Police Department responded to a breaking and entering in progress at a McKoy Street residence in the early-morning hours Saturday.

The homeowner was able to flag officers toward the direction the person had fled. When they approached the person, he was walking but uncooperative, police said. Officers were able to detain him without further incident while they investigated the crime.

The suspect, who was identified as Demetrius Antonio Eason, 41, of 3851 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, had been staying about a week with the victim, William Johnson of the McKoy Street residence.

The two had a disagreement and Eason moved out. Around 2 a.m. Saturday, Eason was allegedly dropped off at McKoy Street by some friends. The call of the disturbance came in to police at 2:14 a.m.

“He was intoxicated and got angry after being confronted by Mr. Johnson,” Edwards said. “Mr. Eason began hitting and kicking the door causing damage to the door. He was not able to gain entry in the home.”

He sustained minor cuts on both hands but refused medical treatment from EMS staff. Eason was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted first degree burglary.

Eason was placed under $25,000 secured bond and given a court date of Aug. 10.

Fennell-Best https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_Fennell-1.jpg Fennell-Best

Break-in suspect facing 15 offenses after wreck

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.