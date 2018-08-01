Developing cultural diversity

Application deadline for grants through the North Carolina Art’s Council Grassroots Grants program is Sept. 18. - Sampson Community Theatre was awarded a Grassroots Grant for the purchase of music rights for the production of the musical Beauty and the Beast. -

Earlier this year, Linda Jewell-Carr captivated audiences with her production of Beauty and the Beast at Sampson Community Theatre.

These sell-out shows were possible through funds from a grant presented through the Sampson Arts Council and the Grassroots Grant from the N.C. Arts Council. Grant applications for similar opportunities are now being accepted through Sept. 18.

According to Kara Donatelli, the North Carolina Arts Council’s Grassroots Arts program has provided North Carolina citizens access to quality arts experiences since 1977.

Using a per capita based formula, the program provides funding for the arts in all 100 counties of the state through partnerships with local art councils. The Sampson Arts Council serves as the NC Arts Council’s partner in awarding subgrants to local organizations for arts programs in Sampson County.

In the last year, grants have been awarded to Sampson Community Theatre for theatre performance rights and marketing for production of the musical Fame, Sampson Community Theatre for music rights for production of the musical Beauty and the Beast, Sampson County Schools Arts Camp for a week-long camp offered to students from Sampson County Schools, Sampson County History Museum for artist contracts on Craft Demonstration Day, the Coharie People for funding traditional Native American classes in beading, pottery, singing, dancing and drumming and to Class Acts for two performances this past season.

The grants are available to non-profit organizations whose purpose is to promote and develop diverse cultural arts programming in Sampson County. Projects must occur between July 1, 2018 and June 15, 2019. Typically, the grants are not awarded to arts organizations that receive funding through the North Carolina Arts Council’s State Arts Resources.

“Funding priority is given to qualified arts organizations like theatres, galleries, choral societies, festivals, arts in education programs conducted by qualified artists, and other community organizations that provide arts programs in the county,” Donatelli said. “The second priority for subgranting grassroots funds is to support arts learning and arts-in-education programs conducted by qualified artists. These can be artist residencies in the schools, after-school summer camps, or adult arts learning classes.”

Donatelli added that Grassroots funds may not be used for activities associated with a school’s internal arts programs such as in-school student performances, the purchase of art supplies, or student arts competitions and publications.

Application forms and grant guidelines are available on the Sampson Arts Council’s website at www.sampsonarts.net or may be picked up at the Victor R. Small House at 709 College Street in Clinton. Call 910-596-2533 to arrange a time to stop by. The Sampson Arts Council will also mail applications upon request. Applications must be received no later than Sept. 18 by 5 p.m.

According to Donatelli, all 2018-2019 applicants are required to attend a free Grassroots Arts Program Workshop to assist interested applicants in preparing competitive grants. Workshops will be held Tuesday, Aug. 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m. or Wednesday, Aug. 22, 12-1 p.m. at the Victor R. Small House, 709 College St., Clinton.

Grant applications are evaluated by a diverse panel of community members and voted on by the Sampson Arts Council Board of Directors. Awards will be announced in October. For questions or more information contact Donatelli at 910-596-2533 or [email protected]

Arts grant deadline Sept. 18

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

