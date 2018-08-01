SCC debuts new program

Natural Hair Care instructors Teresia Cobb and Shavonia West get ready to teach fall classes at Sampson Community College. -

Due to the commitment of Sampson Community College providing affordable education and workforce training, the Workforce Development and Continuing Education Division is introducing its newest program — Natural Hair Care. With a commitment to meet public demands, the program will start in the fall semester. The program design creates opportunities for individuals to enhance educational training as well as specialized credentialing.

“This type of hair care, while not new in the industry is new to us at the college,” says Loreta Jones, Cosmetology Chair at the college. “We received so much feedback about starting it that we couldn’t wait to start. Natural Hair care promotes hairstyles that do not include chemicals such as colors or relaxers. It is all natural.”

The Natural Hair Care discipline focuses on services that feature tension on hair strands or roots by twisting, wrapping, extending, or locking hair by hand or mechanical device and includes the use of artificial or natural hair. Upon completion, students would be able to work in any salon or manage a Natural Hair Care salon.

“The program of study will prepare students for the state exam,” says Katie Brown, Director for Customized Training and Occupational Extension Programming. “Once complete, they can earn their licenses and become a natural hair care specialist. We believe its value added to our curriculum, and value added to our local economy once the student completes training and enters the workforce.”

Additionally, the college will be offering a new Manicurist program as well. It will cover the care and treatment of the fingernails, toenails, cuticles on fingernails and toenails, and the hands, feet, including the decoration of the fingernails and the application of nail extensions and artificial nails.

Students would then be prepared to work in any salon or manage a Manicure and Pedicure Spa. For more information about this program, contact Katie Brown, Director at [email protected] or 910-900-4055 or Loreta Jones, Cosmetology Department Chair at [email protected] or 910-900-4009.

