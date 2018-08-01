SCC students say ‘cheese’

Students are able to perform tasks needed for employment while still in college. -

Students in the ANS 170 Sheep and Goat class at Sampson Community College were able to get some hands-on training this week to a goat farm in Sampson County. These students were afforded the opportunity to make goat cheese, starting with collecting the milk from the goats directly.

Goat cheese has been made for thousands of years and was probably one of the earliest made dairy products. Goat cheese is made by allowing raw milk to naturally curdle, and then draining and pressing the curds. Cow’s milk and goat’s milk have similar overall fat contents. Firmer goat cheeses with rinds are sometimes baked in an oven to create a softer, more viscous texture.

This is something you can’t really learn just sitting in a classroom,” says Chet Bass, Department Chair of the Applied Animal Science Technology program at SCC. “In our program, we recognize that a lot of valuable information can be attained in a classroom and through the use of videos, props and other avenues but to actually go to a farm and create something and learn how it’s done…there’s no substitute for that.”

SCC’s Applied Animal Science curriculum is designed to prepare students for careers in the production, processing, and distribution of livestock, swine, and poultry and their products according to scientific principles essential to efficient and profitable operation. Students are taught skills necessary for the operation of efficient and profitable livestock, swine, and poultry enterprises.

Coursework includes production practices, animal health, nutrition, reproduction, and management. Graduates should qualify for entry-level jobs as herd or flock managers, field service persons, feed salespersons, equipment salespersons, feed mill workers, buyers of poultry and livestock, owners/operators, farm managers, department supervisors, field service representatives, and waste management technicians.

For more information about Applied Animal Science at SCC, contact Chet Bass at [email protected] or at 910-900-4027.

