Agriculture Roundtable set for Friday

Supporters hold up signs showing supporting farmers. - Community members participate in a farm tour in Sampson County. Officials from North Carolina are scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion on issues affecting farmers. -

In a few days, agriculture and legislative leaders are looking forward to discussing matters affecting farmers.

The National Agriculture Leaders Roundtable is scheduled for 9 to 10:30 a.m.. Friday, Aug. 3, at the Gov. James G. Martin Building, on the North Carolina State Fairgrounds, 1025 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. Its purpose is to discuss nuisance lawsuits associated with the United States Agriculture industry and rural economies.

Organizations such as N.C. Farm Families are encouraging officials to make plans to attend.

“The Roundtable is a time where not just farmers, but community members can learn about recent lawsuits and events that have a strong potential to affect them,” said Marisa See, director of Engagement for N.C. Farm Families. “This event is a chance to get involved, hear from our leaders and show support for one another. We encourage everyone to come.”

Along with national livestock and group representatives, the event will feature economists from the United States Department of Agriculture and North Carolina State University.

Local Congressman David Rouzer will be one of several legislators present. Rouzer, a representative for North Carolina’s 7th District — including Sampson and portions of other nearby counties — currently serves as chairman of the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture.

He was recently appointed by House Speaker Paul Ryan along with House Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Conaway to join a bipartisan and bicameral conference committee for the 2018 Farm Bill which includes the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly referred to as “SNAP.”

Along with Rouzer, other listed participants include Conaway; U.S. Senator Thom Tillis; Steve Troxler, N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture; Hugh Weathers, South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture; and Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The Martin Building can be accessed from any open gate, but the best way for access is through Gate 9 by turning from Blue Ridge Road onto Trinity Road. The rear of the Martin Building will be straight ahead with parking in the front. Overflow seating and live streaming of the event is available in the Gov. Kerr Scott Building, adjacent to Blue Ridge Road, with the best access through Gate 11 or 10. Following the roundtable, panelists plan to meet with the crowd after the roundtable discussion.

Supporters hold up signs showing supporting farmers. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Farm_2.jpeg Supporters hold up signs showing supporting farmers. Community members participate in a farm tour in Sampson County. Officials from North Carolina are scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion on issues affecting farmers. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Farm_3.jpg Community members participate in a farm tour in Sampson County. Officials from North Carolina are scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion on issues affecting farmers.

Raleigh event to feature legislators, farm law topics

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.