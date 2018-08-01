Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• July 31 — Cammie Elizabeth Wright, 27, of 1063 Moltonville Road, Turkey, was charged with counterfeiting/forgery. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 10.

• July 31 —Brandon Clayton Wells, 26, of 126 Six Acre Lane, Dunn, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 13.

• July 31 — Shermon Cary Melvin, 41, of 114 Elbow Road, Salemburg, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 22.

• July 31 — Johnathan Sims, 52, of 60 David Lane, Clinton, was charged with violation of a court order. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 27.

Incidents/investigations

• July 31 — Derwood Massengill Jr. of Dunn reported the theft of an iPad mini 2 and an iPhone 10, valued at $1,600 total from his home.

• July 31 — Taylor Johnson of Clinton reported the larceny of five firearms, valued at $6,200, from his residence.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

