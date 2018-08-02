Stage set for ‘Blithe Spirit’ auditions

The big stage of the Sampson Community Theater will only have a few days rest before Tom Wilbur will be holding auditions for the next production.

This Saturday at 10 a.m., Tom will be looking for five adult females and two adult males to complete his casting for “Blithe Spirit”. This is a comedy written by Noel Coward who was an English playwrite, a composer, an actor and a singer. His comedy “Blithe Spirit” was first staged in 1941 and was made into a movie in 1945. The word “blithe” means “happy and without worry” and the word spirit refers to something supernatural. So be prepared to meet a clairvoyant and a ghost and a barrel full of comical moments. Ken Sutton at State Farm Insurance is the proud sponsor of this delightful comedy and we appreciate his civic pride. Call Tom Wilbur if you have any questions at 910-990-6424.

Upcoming events

Blithe Spirit — Directed by Tom Wilbur. Auditions Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. Sponsored by Ken Sutton at State Farm Insurance. Performance dates Sept. 21, 22, 28, 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 23, 30 at 2:30 p.m.

A Christmas Story, the Musical — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions TBA. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec. 1-2, 7-9.

Thoughts until next week

Speech is self-expression; silence is self-experience.

Speech is mind bound, silence is soul bound.

Speech asserts ego; silence effaces it.

By Bruce Caldwell Contributing columnist

Bruce Caldwell is on the Board of Directors for Sampson Community Theatre.

