Santa visits local senior living community

Santa stopped and visited with Rolling Ridge resident Herbert Mace. - Santa stopped and visited with Rolling Ridge resident Willa Booth. -

NEWTON GROVE — Santa recently came to Rolling Ridge, a DePaul Senior Living Community in Newton Grove, decked out in a Hawaiian shirt, full beard, red pants and hat, and running shoes. The only thing missing was a flower lei.

Ed Nichols, also known as Santa to Rolling Ridge residents, took a moment from his vacation to stop by and celebrate Christmas in July. He visited with all the residents, but took time to snap a photo with Mary Ann Herring, Herbert Mace, Joyce Oates and Willa Booth. With just six more months until Christmas, Santa took time out to bring smiles to each resident’s face.

After his visit to the senior living community, he was off to the local pool to continue spreading joy and getting folks ready for the holiday season, albeit a little early.

For more information about Rolling Ridge, please contact Administrator Laura Anderson at 910-594-2100, at [email protected] or visit us on Facebook.