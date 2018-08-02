SCC class proves DIY can save money

Sampson Community College instructor David Locklear assists student James Sinclair with bathroom plumbing projects. -

An everyday essential we all take for granted can cause big problems if something happens. Plumbing is something we use constantly for various reasons but because of wear and tear, damage, accidents, and leaks, it is also something that can cost hundreds of dollars if something goes wrong. Plumbing is essential to all people form washing our face to washing our cloths and car to disposing of our bodily waste.

“You can do it yourself but most just call a plumber to help,” says David Locklear, Industrial Maintenance instructor for Sampson Community College, describing a flush valve replacement for a bathroom. “If you decide to do it yourself the cost can be at around $25. If you decide to call a plumber to do this very simple fix, you could be looking at around $150 or $200 to get this job done depending on the type commode you have.”

A toilet uses a siphon action when it flushes and the parts wear out and need to be replaced. The flush valve includes the overflow tube, the hole where water enters the bowl when flushed and the rubber tank ball or flapper that covers the hole when the tank is full. A broken valve prevents the tank from forming a seal to hold water. Replacing your flush valve will help conserve water and keep your toilet operating properly.

“Like many things in the home,” Locklear adds, “If you are able to take a class and learn how to do it yourself, you gain some knowledge and have the repair done quickly and to your satisfaction. You can also learn how to do it cheaper and get a much better understanding of the parts and pieces and how everything goes together and that’s what we aim to do with this class.”

For more information about this class, contact David Locklear at [email protected] or at 910-900-4037.

