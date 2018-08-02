God’s way, part one

In my last article, I focused on Matthew 6:33 which says, “But seek ye first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added unto you.” I stated in that article, seeking God’s Righteousness is the same as seeking God’s way of doing things.

This is the first of many articles designed to outline God’s way of doing things. In other words, God, through His word, has given us ample instructions on how He wants us to do things in this life as His disciples and children. I will attempt to address at least three items that outline God’s righteousness and way of doing things in the next few articles.

In Matthew 6:1-3, God informs us through Jesus Christ, how we should handle the good and charitable deeds we do for others. In this passage, Jesus called them alms. Jesus said whenever we do anything for anybody we should not do if for the sole purpose of drawing attention to ourselves. We should not talk about it to others or brag about it to others. When we do a good deed we should do it in secret and Jesus promises God will reward us openly. When we bring attention to ourselves for the good things we do, we are in effect, losing our reward or blessing from the Lord. This is in line with what the Apostle Paul said when he said, “Whatsoever you do, do it unto the Lord and not men.

Too many believers lose rewards or blessing from the Lord by testifying about what they have done for others during some church services. They do the same when they tell or brag about their good deeds on social media. Would you rather be rewarded for your good deeds by God or by man. Man is limited in the ways he/she can reward you. There is no limit on God. Do things God’s way and He will reward you.

In Luke 14:7-11 Jesus talks about how, as believers should behave when we are invited to a wedding feast. He said, “do not sit down in the best place, lest one more honorable than you be invited by him, and he who invited you….say to you, give place to the man, and then you with shame, take a lower seat.” This statement by Jesus has application for how some preachers go to churches. When a minister or preacher visits another church, they should not go straight to the pulpit unless they are invited to do so by the Pastor of the church. I always sit in the pews when I attend another church. I do not go straight to the pulpit unless I am asked to do so by the Pastor.

In the above passage, Jesus also said, “For whosoever exalts himself will be humbled and he who humbles himself will be exalted.” There are way too many self-exalted people in the church and many ministers and preachers are at the head of the pack. To things God way and He will exalt you.

Later in Luke 14:12-14, Jesus, in essence, said, whenever you have a feast, do not only invite those who can do something for you or later invite you to their feast. Jesus says, “invite the poor, the maimed, the lame, the blind. And you will be blessed because they cannot repay you, for you will be repaid at the resurrection of the just.”

Too many believers have feasts or other events where they try to invite the “right people.” Many do so to look good to get some leverage or to set themselves us for some type of return from the “right people.” All believers, regardless of their state in life, are the “right people in God’s eyes. When we do things God’s way, we will be repaid beyond measure!

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is a resident of Roseboro.

