Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 1 — Barbara Sue Newkirk, 42, of 304 E. Jackson St., Roseboro, was charged with shoplifting. No bond or court date listed.

• Aug. 1 — Wilson Beard Jr., 31, of 8789 Harnett Dunn Highway, Dunn, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond; court date is Aug. 22.

• Aug. 1 — Wilfredo Padilla, 53, of 2635 Basstown Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats and cyberstalking. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 27.

• Aug. 1 — Kellie Demetrice Hickman, 38, of 502 E. College St., Salemburg, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $750; court date is Aug. 20.

• Aug. 1 — James Erwin Holder, 66, of 1581 Ira B. Tart Road, Dunn, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Aug. 28.

• Aug. 2 — Randall Balmer, 27, of 160 Wagner Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen property. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 10.

• Aug. 2 — Janet Lynn Iverson, 64, of 513 Oak St., Roseboro, was charged with larceny by employee. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 10.

• Aug. 2 — Johnny Lee Rich Jr., 65, of 122 Harmon St., Clinton, was charged with assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 10.

• Aug. 2 — Bryan Alex-Daquan Parker, 19, of 88 Surles Harmon Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Aug. 28.

• Aug. 2 — Zion Jyrell Smith, 19, of 204 Shields St., Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 23.

• Aug. 2 — Betty Vasquez, 29, of 191 Jonathon Lane, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date is Sept. 17.

Incidents/investigations

• Aug. 1 — Kenneth Hicks of Clinton reported the theft of a homemade hog cooker, valued at $1,200.

• Aug. 1 — Clois Hobbs Jr. of Clinton reported a break-in and theft of an air compressor, floor jack and jack stands. Items valued at $1,100.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

