Land Transfers

OCWEN Loan Servicing, LLC to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Frances Fann Cannady to Frances Fann Cannady and Gloria Ann Barnes Daughtry
Cynthia Maynor to Clara Beatty Lockamy
Carol Hastings Hoover, Carolyn Florence Hoover, Catherine Denise Hoover, Harry Cephas Hoover Estate, Harry Chris Hoover Admin. and Harry Chris Hoover to Donald Gray Blake and Twanda K. Blake
Edward T. Stephens and Kim G. Stephens to Isabel Lozano
Mary W. Gandee to Candelaria Valdez Nunez
Eulalia Warren and Garry Warren to Forrest Gerard Hill
Stephanie Alejo to Ramon Alejo Sr. and Stephanie Alejo
Eloise P. Warren to Leida Odalis Irias Castro and Nelson Noe Funez Chicas
H&H Constructors, Inc. to Kami L. Mundell and Richard A. Mundell
Cheryl Parker Barefoot and Richard Delwood Barefoot to Brittany L. Matthews and Jason M. Matthews
New Birth Deliverance and International Church to Halls Fire Department Inc.
Twylar Marie Hudson Harvell to Justin Ray Harvel and Twylar Marie Hudson Harvel
Brenda Jackson Bass Estate, Michael Clark Sills Co. Exr. and Suzette Jackson Smith Co. Exr. to Michael Clark Sills and Suzette Jackson Smith
Julean Matthews Self and Raynard John Self to Ginger Lynette Taylor and Matthew Robert Taylor
Cheryl Clemmons Brock, Gary Dallas Brock, Rodney Dean Brock, Becky Brock Johnson, Van Clifton Johnson and Patricia Elaine Ratke to Williams Jessup Horne III
Gary Childress and Jackie Childress to Brenda Lee Warren
Jose Gil Diaz to Gustavo Magana Perez
Lisa Elaine Hobbs to Mary Elaine Maynard
Mary P. Wells and Taylor D. Wells to Jonathan D. Phillips and Karen Jernigan Phillips
Diana Ingram Best FKA, Billie Diane Ingram Giddens and Eddie Giddens to Maria Reyes Aguilar
Durwood P. Boney, Judy Boyette Boney, Patricia W. Boney and Richard H. Boney to David Garrett Boney
Dilcia Yanira Bonilla and Jose Alexander Cruz to Christopher Michael Kaleher and Heather Lee Kaleher
Gregory A. Honeycutt to Michelle A. Honeycutt
Helen Smith and William V. Smith to Jamel Mathis
Wellons Realty Inc. to Edward E. McDuffie and Lorraine K. McDuffie
Cindy L. McLamb, Kenneth Deno McLamb, Denise Rackley and Rony Rackley to George C. Dudley
Judy L. Colwell, Lois B. Colwell Estate, Marsha D. Colwell, Nancy Moore Colwell, Richard D. Colwell and Richard D. Colwell, Exr. to Holly N. Colwell