Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 3 — Susan D. Smith, 37, of 452 Garland Airport Road, Garland, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 17.

• Aug. 3 — James Clifton Rich Jr., 32, of Sparrow Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 20.

• Aug. 3 — Jennifer Bradshaw Williams, 34, of 225 Chapman Royal Road, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond set; court date is Sept. 5.

• Aug. 3 — Ryan Joseph Franker, 27, of 3587 Inman Circle, Fayetteville, was charged with shoplifting. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 6.

• Aug. 3 — Amanda Dawn Bell, 40, of 3921 Roanoke Road, Newton Grove, was charged with shoplifting. No bond set; court date is Sept. 5.

• Aug. 3 — Kristie Diane Autry, 44, of 1792 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 5.

• Aug. 4 — Jeremy Nathan Jacobs, 35, of 341 Ranson Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Sept. 25.

• Aug. 4 — Eric Dustin Hardison, 35, of 285 Hollandtown Road, Salemburg, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date not listed.

• Aug. 4 — Jason Chadwick Jernigan, 30, of 10797 N.C. 201 Hwy. East, Roseboro, was charged with shoplifting. No bond set; court date is Sept. 6.

• Aug. 4 — Marci Dishman, 29, of 10797 N.C. 201 Hwy. East, Roseboro, was charged with shoplifting. No bond set; court date is Sept. 6.

• Aug. 4 — Raymond Tate Farmer, 26, of 2020 Boren Brick Road, Roseboro, was charged on out-of-county warrant with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 20.

• Aug. 4 — Quinn Temekia McNeil, 36, of 4935 Herring Road, Rose Hill, was charged with simple physical assault. No bond set; court date is Sept. 18.

• Aug. 4 — Ronald Bryan Baker, 35, of 1022 Glover Road, Dunn, was charged with shoplifting. No bond set; court date is Aug. 6.

• Aug. 4 — Gina Lori Meeks, 37, of 124 Hideway Drive, Dallas, N.C., was charged on out-of-county warrants with drug violations and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Aug. 21.

• Aug. 4 — Prentice Lamar Kerr, 18, of 980 Gibbs Road, Garland, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 19.

• Aug. 5 — Julio Fransico Cifuentes Hernandez, 35, of Beaman Street, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, failure to maintain lane control and rear lamp violation. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 5.

• Aug. 5 — Buddy Lee Brewington, 37, of 90 Beulah Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and left of center. Bond set at $750; court date not listed.

• Aug. 5 — Joseph Eugene Ward, 41, of 3205 Rouse Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $750; court date is Sept. 6.

• Aug. 5 — Hugo Vargas-Ponce, 42, of 197 Zachary Lane, Salemburg, was charged with assault on a female and driving while impaired. No bond set; court date is Aug. 28.

• Aug. 5 — Ray Anthony Joyner, 49, of 208 Eliza Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Aug. 10.

• Aug. 5 — Henry Earl Oates, 28, of 1501 Laurel Lake Road, Roseboro, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct, fleeing to elude with a motor vehicle, speeding, driving while license revoked and stop sign violation. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Aug. 6.

Incidents/investigations

• Aug. 3 — April Brewington of Clinton reported the theft of two DVD players and three TVs, valued at a total of $1,150.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.