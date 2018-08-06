Man arrested in 2017 home invasion facing sex offenses

McNeil -

A Clinton man arrested in an early-morning home invasion last year is in trouble again, this time for alleged sexual offenses reported in 2016.

Jerrise Jaquane McNeil, 24, of 186 Livingston Lane, Clinton, has been charged with statutory sex offense with a child by adult and indecent liberties with child.

“In the later part of 2016, family members reported inappropriate contact with the male suspect and a female victim. As a result, an investigation was launched into the incident,” said Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith. “Due to logistical obstacles in locating the suspect and arranging for interviews, the case has taken longer than usual to investigate. At the end of the investigation, enough evidence was obtained to produce warrants on the suspect and take him into custody.“

Bond set at $250,000 secured. He was served Saturday at the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. The felony warrants were issued July 17, according to reports.

In February 2017, McNeil was arrested for allegedly attempting to break into a Rose Hill-area residence around 2:30 a.m. The home was occupied by two residents, one of whom was able to detain McNeil until help arrived. When deputies attempted to take him into custody, he reportedly attempted to flee.

McNeil was charged at that time with first degree burglary, breaking and entering and two counts of larceny after breaking and entering. His bond was set at $150,000 secured. No items were taken from the home and there were no injuries to either of the two victims, a 34-year-old male and 26-year-old female, at the home on Bill Town Road.

At that time, McNeil was also charged with a parole violation. He has convictions on felony drug offenses, breaking and entering and larceny, serving time in prison for the last two convictions, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. He was paroled and his probation/parole/post-release status was listed as active at the time of last year’s arrest. It is currently listed as inactive, with the 2017 case reportedly still pending.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

