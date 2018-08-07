SCC celebrates Horne’s service

Horne - Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent Lyman Horne sits and talks with Dr. Paul Viser, Dr. Bill Starling and Lisa Turlington about his time serving Sampson Community College. - Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent Dr. Paul Viser and Lyman Horne, both members of the Foundation Board of Directors, share a laugh when thinking about their times on the board. -

Lyman Horne has served Sampson Community College in many capacities — starting as a student and now stepping down as a member of the SCC Foundation Board of Directors.

Horne began serving on the board in 2001. Foundation members, as well as several college staff members, gathered Monday afternoon to celebrate Horne and his many years of service to the college.

Horne and his family established the L.M. Horne Endowment in support of nursing students and he created the Elizabeth Bass Horne Endowment in memory of his wife, Beth. Not only has he been a student and donor of the college, he was an instructor for 13 years, director and continues to be a long-time advocate for the local educational institute.

“It (serving on the board) has always been about giving beyond a neatly wrapped gift,” Horne shared. “It is our responsibility to go and bless others as we are blessed.”

According to Dr. Bill Starling, SCC president, both endowments have made a huge contribution to the nursing department’s growth and success. As a way of honoring Horne, contributions have been made to the endowments as a gift or celebration of an event.

Calling Horne the Charles Kuralt of Sampson Community College, Starling recalled his memories of the many stories Horne has shared throughout the years. Horne spent some time on the local radio station, WCLN, as a guest host in the mornings.

“He brought his gift of storytelling into the classroom,” Starling said.

Echoing the words of many others, Foundation board member Steve Stefanovich called Horne a giver.

“Lyman will be sorely missed as a member and leader of the SCC Foundation,” Stefanovich said. “He is a true giver in every since of the word. The Foundation and our community is a better place due to Lyman Horne.”

Dr. Paul Viser, Foundation president, followed in Horne’s footsteps in the leadership role. Viser says he followed a good man.

“It was apparent to me from the start that you set the bar high,” Viser added. “You made me want to reach higher.”

In addition to serving on the Foundation board, Horne has served on and led a number of boards over the years, including North Carolina 811, Carolina Virginias Telephone Membership Association and the North Carolina Telephone Cooperative Coalition for 10 years. He retired from Star Communications in 2017 as general manager, after working for the company for 37 years.

“We are sorry to see Lyman Horne retire from the SCC Foundation Board, but would like to celebrate his many years of service to the college,” Lisa Turlington, Foundation director and executive assistant to the president, said. “In addition to throwing the full support of Star Communications behind the college, Lyman and his wife Penny personally give generously to Sampson Community College causes. We will miss his energy and his passion.”

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

