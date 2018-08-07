NAACP to host candidate forum

Sampson County NAACP branch members Larry Sutton, Willie Mitchell, Lee Byam and Luther Moore discuss political matters. The organization is hosting a political forum with local candidates. -

Before voters head to the polls in the fall, the Sampson County Branch of the NAACP is welcoming them to meet local candidates face-to-face.

A political forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 900 College St., Clinton. Everyone is invited to attend the event. Dwight Miller, first vice president of the NAACP, is one of many members encouraging residents to attend and listen to candidates’ platforms.

“It gives the community an opportunity to shake hands, meet the people running in their district, and see them on stage while they’re speaking,” he said.

Each election year, the local branch of the NAACP invites candidates of political affiliations to the event. Anyone currently serving in their respective positions are also being asked to attend. Presenters will provide brief introductions, which will be followed by questions by a moderator and the audience. It will conclude with closing statements. Attendees will also have time to meet and greet candidates, while enjoying refreshments.

Miller expressed how the the forum gives voters another look beyond just knowing their names and seeing advertisements in the media.

“It’s something about seeing the candidate in person has a whole different level on your thought process,” he said.

Another goal is to encourage people to vote in November.

“It’s always been a goal to get people out to vote for whoever their candidate is,” Miller said.

The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 6, at various locations throughout the county. Voters will have a chance to vote prior to election day through one-stop voting. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2OgWBKC. Additional process regrading the voting, visit www.sampsonnc.com/departments/boe

An official list of candidates attending was not released by the Sampson NAACP, but several contested races will be on the ballot. One of them is the Sampson Clerk of Court race with Republican Chris Fann and Democrat Tammy Grady.

For the District 22 House of Representative seat Democrat Martin “Tony” Denning and Republican William Brisson. in the District 21 spot, Democrat Raymond Smith will face Robert Freeman Sr.

Voters will also have a chance to select a Sampson County sheriff. Democrat Freddie Butler is vying for the position against Republican Sheriff Jimmy Thornton, who is seeking his fifth term in office.

For more information or to RSVP by Monday, Aug. 20, contact Miller at [email protected]

Sampson County NAACP branch members Larry Sutton, Willie Mitchell, Lee Byam and Luther Moore discuss political matters. The organization is hosting a political forum with local candidates. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_NAACP.jpg Sampson County NAACP branch members Larry Sutton, Willie Mitchell, Lee Byam and Luther Moore discuss political matters. The organization is hosting a political forum with local candidates.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.