SCC helping to build the future

Barney Grady helps students with power saw equipment. -

Project IMPACT has spent the summer at Sampson Community College thanks to the Telamon Corporation. This week, students were welcomed to the Building and Construction area of the college.

Glenn Parker, a Hobbton High School Science teacher who is chaperoning students, says it’s great.

“I have spoken with many of these kids over the summer and many of their parents work in the building and construction industry,” he says.

The students have spent the entire summer with Project IMPACT and have been able to visit various disciplines on campus. Among others, the students were given CPR lessons, built a welding project, toured an ambulance and even made their own computer.

“Today we are going to have the students build their own toolboxes,” says Barney Grady, Department Chair of the SCC Building and Construction Technology program. “They will get very familiar with several tools and give them a broader understanding of building and construction. Maybe they will come back and enroll in our program one day.”

The college’s Building Construction Technology program prepares individuals to apply technical knowledge and skills to the fields of architecture, construction, construction management, and other associated professions. Course work includes instruction in sustainable building and design, print reading, building codes, estimating, construction materials and methods, and other topics related to design and construction occupations.

Graduates of this pathway can qualify for careers in architectural, engineering, construction, and trades professions, as well as positions in industry and government. Instruction includes construction equipment and safety, site preparation and layout, construction estimating, print reading, building codes, framing, masonry, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, electrical and mechanical systems, interior and exterior finishing and plumbing.

For more information about the Building and Construction program at SCC, contact Barney Grady at [email protected] or at 910-900-4118.

Barney Grady helps students with power saw equipment. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_building.jpg Barney Grady helps students with power saw equipment.