Livestock round-up later this month

Young participants show lambs during the Prestage Farms Youth Livestock Round-Up. (Courtesy Photo) -

Agents from Sampson County Cooperative Extension are preparing for one of the biggest events of the summer — the Prestage Farms Youth Livestock Round-Up.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Sampson County Livestock Facility, 55 Agriculture Place, Clinton. The Market Lamb Show is scheduled for 9 a.m., followed by Heifer Show, around 1 p.m.

The purpose of the event is to allow youth participants to present their showmanship skills to the community and extension officials. It’s a portion of the Eastern Carolina Showmanship Circuit and is open to all regional youths between the ages of 5 to 19. The circuit will run from August to October and will end at the North Carolina State Fair.

Paul Gonzalez, an agriculture extension agent specializing in livestock, is one of several officials looking forward to the event. Youths from Sampson County and about six other counties participate each year.

“It’s a good way for the kids to get out and show the work they’ve put into their animals,” Gonzalez said. “They have to get them out and work with them. It teaches them responsibility and gives a good life lesson.”

During the show, Gonzalez said it teaches participants good sportsmanship as well.

“They learn how to lose graciously at times too,” he said. “We‘ve got winners … we’ll get a champion, a grand champion and different things like that. There’s a lot of kids that don’t make the cut, but they’re still in there doing there best. They learn a good life lesson out of it.”

Youths who have not turned 19 before Jan.1, 2018 may participate in the show. The entry deadline is Friday, Aug. 10. For more information about the event or registration, contact Gonzalez at 910-214-2929. Registration forms and rules about the round-up are available online at www.bit.ly/2OTfMvt

Additional information Sampson County’s 4-H program is available online at https://sampson.ces.ncsu.edu/sampson-county-4-h/

Young participants show lambs during the Prestage Farms Youth Livestock Round-Up. (Courtesy Photo) https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Livestock.jpg Young participants show lambs during the Prestage Farms Youth Livestock Round-Up. (Courtesy Photo)

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.