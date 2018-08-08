New program ‘nails it’

Loreta Jones goes over techniques with new instructors Brenda Edwards and Cristina Mitchell. -

Sampson Community College’s Workforce Development and Continuing Education Division is introducing its newest program, just on the heels of last week’s Natural Hair Care program of study.

Due to inquiries and public interest, the program’s development has become fruition. The portable skills attained within a semester prepare the students to enhance educational opportunities and job retention.

“The program of study is a catalyst to building a stronger workforce in Sampson County and the surrounding areas,” says Katie Brown, Director of Customized Training and Occupational Extension Programming. “In addition, the Manicurist program creates opportunities for interested folks who are seeking additional part-time employment. The short-term, credentialed program creates opportunities to learn the technique & skill in manicure and pedicure, demonstrate management skills, and maintain a safe environment. Once the training is completed, the students will be prepared and ready to sit for the state board exam. We strongly believe that this training program will be an evolution to enhance economic growth – short term training and back to the workforce.”

Manicuring focuses on treatment for the fingernails and hands, typically performed in a nail salon. It consists of filing and shaping, pushing and clipping (with a cuticle pusher and cuticle nippers) the nails. Students will work using treatments with various liquids, massage of the hand, and the application of fingernail polish. Some manicures include painting pictures or designs on the nails, or applying decals or faux jewelry. Credentialing students are important because there is a risk of spreading infection when tools are being used and proper sanitation is a serious issue.

“The community supports us well,” says Loreta Jones, SCC’s Cosmetology Department Chair. “Not only is this program popular among students, but interest is already high among all of our services within the public. Our services are always open to any clients wishing to come in and receive our services just as they would at a regular salon. It’s a cost-efficient alternative for clients and great training for our students.”

For more information about this program, contact Katie Brown, Director at [email protected] or 910-900-4055 or Loreta Jones, Cosmetology Department Chair at [email protected] or 910-900-4009.

Loreta Jones goes over techniques with new instructors Brenda Edwards and Cristina Mitchell.