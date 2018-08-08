Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Aug. 7 — Raheem Laquan Johnson, 22, of 228 Harry Rackley Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 26.
• Aug. 7 — Terry Evander Autry, 57, of 2801 Horseshoe Road, Autryville, was charged with misuse of 911 system. No bond set; court date is Sept. 26.
• Aug. 7 — Justin Alex Debose, 30, of 6474 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Aug. 20.
Incidents/investigations
• Aug. 7 — Cheryl and Michael Warren of Faison reported a break-in to their residence, with three firearms, including an AR-15, 20-gauge shotgun and .40-caliber handgun, stolen. A Sony PlayStation with a Carolina Panthers sticker on it was also reported taken. Items valued at $2,050.
