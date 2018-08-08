College numbers on the rise

Perry Gillespie, Career and College Promise coordinator, talks with students about the registration process. -

Registration numbers at Sampson Community College continue to grow, and school officials are hoping the increase is partly due to the many new offerings on the campus.

According to Blair Hairr, dean of Student Services, registration for the fall semester will be Thursday, Aug. 9, and Monday, Aug. 13, however enrollment numbers are already looking positive.

The fall enrollment for 2017 was 1,468 students. Currently, SCC has over 1,500 pre-registered for the fall, but the exact number can not be determined until after the final day of registration next week.

The upcoming semester may bring what officials feel is the largest fall class the college has ever served.

“After an extended break at the end of the college’s summer term, we look forward to beginning the academic year and welcoming what might be one of the largest fall classes SCC has served,” Dr. Bill Starling, SCC president, said. “Our staff have been registering students all summer. We are especially thankful to our public school partners and high school parents that are supporting the enrollment of almost 500 junior and seniors in College and Career Promise courses this fall. These students join almost 260 Sampson Early College High School students who have already begun their fall semester.”

The mission of the college is provide accessible and affordable education, workforce training and lifelong enrichment. This is accomplished through effective teaching, student support, public outreach, and partnering with others to improve the quality of life for the people of Sampson County.

Through the recent addition of new programs, and offering more classes online, the college celebrates the increase in enrollment knowing that more community members are taking advantage of those program offerings provided by the college.

“Sampson Community College provides an array of programs and opportunities for any individual that steps through our doors,” Hairr shared. “With personal staff and faculty that are invested in the students, SCC truly allows students to begin here, yet go anywhere as they reach their educational, career and personal goals.”

As an added benefit to the community, Sampson Community College offers a variety of courses throughout the summer, allowing college students to take transfer courses while they are on summer break from their four-year school.

“This summer, Sampson Community College enrolled over 800 students,” Starling explained. “Many of these were students home from college taking transfer courses with us. It is always gratifying when we can be a part of a student’s educational journey. When we celebrate the graduation of students completing our degrees each spring, we also share in the celebration of students completing university bachelor degrees.”

Additionally, according to Starling, the college has the capability to provide access to more courses through distance learning, essentially allowing students who work or have parenting obligations to still enroll and complete their degrees. With the opportunities for transfer from SCC to the university system institutions and private college partners, it is possible for students to complete undergraduate degrees in some fields entirely online.

Returning students should register Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. New students who have completed the admissions process will register Aug. 13 at the new student orientation.

At the new student orientation, Hairr said program advisors will help new students select classes that are of interest to them and applicable to their desired program of study. Students who are not quite sure what degree to seek are welcome to take general education courses that will get them started on a path while they explore a variety of opportunities for their major.

Registration set for Thursday, Monday

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

