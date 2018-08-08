Unity event coming to Harrells -

HARRELLS — Through spirit and fellowship, community members throughout Sampson County will unite and come together for a fun-filled day at the town’s park.

The 11th annual “Unity In the Community” is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, in the town’s park. It was founded by the late Rev. Glenwood Hemingway, with the assistance of several churches in the area. With the theme of “Unity through Diversity,” its overall purpose is to bring people together, regardless of their race or background.

Some of the scheduled activities during the event include bingo, horseshoe, zumba, cake walk and a balloon popping. One of the highlights of the event is a tug-of-war competition between churches. A free lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. during the event.

Charles Strickland, of the The Friendly Trio Community Development Corporation, and the Rev. Harvey Robinson, president of the organization’s committee, are working to keeping the tradition alive by organizing the event with the help of others.

“This year, we are expecting another large crowd,” Robinson said. “There will be games for all ages and thanks to our faithful supporters there will be plenty of free food. It is our hope that people of different races and different ethnicity will interact and enjoy the richness of diversity.”

Along with sponsors, Robinson also thanked the Town of Harrells for hosting the event which always features plenty of activities for attendees.

“We just like to invite people from all areas of the community to enjoy fellowship with diversity,” Strickland said.

In addition to churches, some of the special guests include the Poe Center of Raleigh, a nonprofit group that works with youths through health education; Tarheel ChalleNGe; Sampson County Cooperative Extension; and officials from the Town of Harrells.

For more information, contact officials at 910-532-4826.

