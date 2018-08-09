Sampson County retirees honored

Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Retiree James Hinnant, an employee with the Sampson County Detention Center from 2007 to 2018, was saluted for his dedication to the job. Alongside his wife, Hinnant was bestowed a plaque and expression of thanks from the Sampson County Board of Commissioners and vice-chairwoman Sue Lee during a meeting this week. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Kenneth Cannady was honored upon his recent retirement. Cannady worked with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office from 1991 to 2018. Flanked by his family, he was presented with a plaque in recognition of his service from the Sampson Board of Commissioners and vice-chairwoman Sue Lee. -

Retiree James Hinnant, an employee with the Sampson County Detention Center from 2007 to 2018, was saluted for his dedication to the job. Alongside his wife, Hinnant was bestowed a plaque and expression of thanks from the Sampson County Board of Commissioners and vice-chairwoman Sue Lee during a meeting this week.

Kenneth Cannady was honored upon his recent retirement. Cannady worked with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office from 1991 to 2018. Flanked by his family, he was presented with a plaque in recognition of his service from the Sampson Board of Commissioners and vice-chairwoman Sue Lee.