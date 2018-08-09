‘Blithe Spirit’ casts takes on SCT stage

The cast of ‘Blithe Spirit’ has begun rehearsals for the upcoming comedy. - -

Auditions were held this past Saturday at the Sampson Community Theater for the comedy written by Noel Coward titled “Blithe Spirit,” which opened in 1941 in England.

The director, Tom Wilbur, was very happy with the casting as well he should since they are all veterans of the big stage. Aaron Batts has just finished his second role of portraying one of the main characters in “Hairspray” when he was asked to take a part after auditions and he won the role of Dr. George Bradman where he can wear men’s clothing and forget his name of “Edna”.

The doctor’s wife is being portrayed by Rose Lee. Rose is the wife of Timmy Lee and a preschool teacher in Clinton. She volunteers with a local 4H club and is the current president of the Volunteer Leaders Association. She has appeared in a couple of our productions in the past and says she is excited about being back on stage and looks forward to doing more.

Ken Sutton at State Farm Insurance is the proud sponsor of this delightful comedy and we appreciate his civic pride. Call Tom Wilbur if you have any questions at 910-990-6424.

Upcoming events

Blithe Spirit — Directed by Tom Wilbur. Sponsored by Ken Sutton at State Farm Insurance. Performance dates Sept. 21, 22, 28, 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 23, 30 at 2:30 p.m.

A Christmas Story, the Musical — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions set for Saturday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.

Thoughts until next week

Life is a flower; silence is its fragrance.

We surround ourselves with noise because we are uncomfortable with silence.

We fill our lives with distractions, because we are reluctant to confront.

The cast of ‘Blithe Spirit’ has begun rehearsals for the upcoming comedy. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_A-BS-8-7-18-007.jpg The cast of ‘Blithe Spirit’ has begun rehearsals for the upcoming comedy. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_caldwell-1.jpg

By Bruce Caldwell Contributing columnist

Bruce Caldwell is the on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theatre.

Bruce Caldwell is the on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theatre.