Lightning likely cause of warehouse fire

The Clinton Fire Department and seven others were dispatched to a tire-storage facility on Beaman Street Wednesday evening.

Around nightfall, Emergency Management Services received a call of a possible lightning strike at the Billy Hinson Tire’s warehouse located across the street from the Beaman Street Fire Station. According to department officials, approximately 15 minutes after the suspected strike, fireman began seeing smoke coming from the facility.

When the responders arrived, reports indicate that flames were visible. In addition to the Clinton Fire Department being dispatched, assistance was called in from the Piney Grove, Taylor’s Bridge, Roseboro, Vann’s Crossroads, Herring, Turkey and Warsaw fire departments.

Flames and minimal damage were confined to the building where the fire originated. The warehouse holds 2,000-3,000 tires, however reports indicate approximately 100 were part of the property damage.

No injuries were reported and no further details were available at press time.