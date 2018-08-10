College welcomes back staff

This week, Sampson Community College welcomed faculty back with a special faculty and staff workday. The meeting, in preparation of the fall semester, included informational updates and workshops to help faculty and staff to serve students at registration this week as well as throughout the semester. On Thursday, registration for classes began and many students came to the college to prepare for courses. Early indicators are that registration numbers for the college should see an increase but final numbers will not be available until after registration is complete. For more information about Sampson Community College, visit www.sampsoncc.edu or call 910-592-8081. -

