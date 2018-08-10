Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 6 — Sebastien Sainvil, 27, of 624 B. Royal Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set. Court date set for Sept. 4.

• Aug. 7 — Jessie Lynn Ammons, 30, of 738 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond set. Court date is set for Sept. 18.

• Aug. 8 — Megan Charmaine Williams, 39, of 700 Betty St., Clinton, was charged with selling cocaine, delivering cocaine and manufacturing, selling, distribution and possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. Bond was set at $25,000. Court date set for Aug. 10

• Aug. 9 —Marcia Dianne Ferguson, 47, of 125 Daffadill Drive, Dudley, was charged with simple assault and injury to personal property. No bond set. Court date is set for Sept. 5

• Aug. 9 — Ryan Nelson Strickland, 31, of 107 N. Bizzell St., Clinton, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $4,000. Court date set for Aug. 10.

Incidents/investigations

• Aug. 9 —Ralph Andrews Hatcher of Faison reported a burglary and the theft of a generator and damage to a storage until. The generator was valued at $1,000 and damage was estimated at $100.

• Aug. 9 — Raishe Ashe Murphy of Clinton reported a burglary. Damage was estimated at $50.

• Aug. 9 — Debbie Mann of Autryville reported a larceny and criminal damage to property. Items reported stolen were a hedge trimmer, valued at $60, and a golf cart cable, valued at $50.