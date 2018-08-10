Portion of US 701 closed for bridge repair

A lane of Garland Highway is closed for bridge repair after an over-height vehicle struck the bridge. -

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has closed a lane of Garland Highway, U.S. 701, as the result of vehicle damage to an overpass.

On Wednesday, Aug. 8, an over-height vehicle was traveling south on U.S. 701 when it struck the overpass and caused damage to a portion of the bridge. The closure of the south-bound lane is on bridge No. 41, where Garland Highway crosses over U.S. 421.

NCDOT officials will be repairing the bridge damage and motorists can expect traffic delays through October.

A detour route has been recommended by transportation officials. Traffic from U.S. 701, southbound, will turn onto U.S. 421 northbound, exit at the Tram Road interchange, turn left after crossing the overpass to reconnect with U.S. 421/U.S. 701 southbound.

