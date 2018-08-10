Garland honors senior athletes

Sabrina Gamas and Charles Powell were recently honored by the Town of Garland for their participation in the Mid-Carolina Senior Games. -

GARLAND — Next to Sabrina Gamas, Charles Powell proudly wore several medals around his neck during a recent town meeting.

Mayor Winifred Murphy and the Board of Commissioners recognized the two community members for being among the best senior athletes in the region. Gamas, 91, and Powell, 83, will represent their town and Samson County during the North Carolina Senior Games in September. The recognition came after they took home several medals during the 2018 Mid-Carolina Senior Games held in Fayetteville.

Gamas and Powell showed appreciation for the recognition and support from the community for the competition held in April. They’ve participated for many years. Some of the events included basketball shooting, football, softball throw, shot put, discuss, and suffleboard.

“We like to thank everyone who made it possible for us to go,” Powell said.

Murphy presented them with the town’s Certificate of Excellence for the accomplishment.

“We are so proud of you,” Murphy said.

During the meeting, support was also shown by Marie Faircloth, director of the Garland Senior Center, and other members. With the 2018 theme of “Engage at Every Age” for Older Americans Month in May, Faircloth expressed how they were examples of that message.

“You can go into the center at anytime and ask her to fall to the floor and do twelve pushups and she can do it just like that,” Faircloth said. “She’s been competing for many years and I think this is the first time we sent anybody to the state finals.”

Murphy said she was also glad that Gamas is staying active at the center too.

“I so enjoy coming out and watching you do those pushups,” Murphy said lightheartedly. “If we had some carpet, I’ll ask you to drop it.”

Faircloth along with other town members are hoping that they go to national competition, if they’re successful at the state level. She also thanked residents around town for providing donations to cover registration fees.

With a pom-pom, she led a cheer for the competitors during the recognition.

“Keep on going as far as you can,” Faircloth said with excitement.

Sabrina Gamas and Charles Powell were recently honored by the Town of Garland for their participation in the Mid-Carolina Senior Games. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Garland_Rec.jpg Sabrina Gamas and Charles Powell were recently honored by the Town of Garland for their participation in the Mid-Carolina Senior Games.

Gamas, Powell ready for state competition

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.