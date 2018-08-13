Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 6 — Sebastien Sainvil, 27, of 624-B Royal Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on female. No bond set; court date is Sept. 4.

• Aug. 6 — Ramel Isaiah Franklin, 18, of 220 Beaman St., Clinton, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Aug. 10.

• Aug. 6 — Annie Owens, 50, of 196 Bubba Gump Lane, Salemburg, was charged with first degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 22.

• Aug. 7 — Jessie Lynn Ammons, 30, of 738 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond listed; court date is Sept. 18.

• Aug. 8 — Seth Hudson Giddens, 35, of 2060 Mount Olive Hwy., Newton Grove, was charged on out-of-county warrants with resisting public officer and fictitious information to officer. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Aug. 21.

• Aug. 8 — Daniel O’Neal Gaither, 42, of 91 Lonnie Parker Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats, injury to personal property and trespassing. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Sept. 5.

• Aug. 8 — Neal Anthony Young, 42, of 68 Delway Hwy., Rose Hill, was charged with two counts of communicating threats. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Sept. 4.

• Aug. 9 — Ryan Nelson Strickland, 31, of 107 N. Bizzell St., Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Aug. 10.

• Aug. 11 — Richard Allen Strickland, 61, of 1784 Wade Stedman Road, Stedman, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Sept. 26.

• Aug. 11 — Jauteria Shanice Faison, 24, of 57 Pitchfork Lane, Salemburg, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond listed; court date is Sept. 17.

• Aug. 12 — Grover Scott Brewer, 51, of 304 Beaman St., Apt. 1, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 17.

• Aug. 12 — Abigail Layne Partridge, 21, of 382 Cedar Lake Lane, Clinton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and resisting public officer, and served order for arrest for failure to appear on charges of probation violation and simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Sept. 4.

Incidents/investigations

• Aug. 10 — Maria Ariciaga of Newton Grove reported the theft of an air conditioning unit, valued at $700.

• Aug. 10 — Nine people reported they were victims in a Keener Road break-in, in which cash, shoes, clothes and phones were taken. Items valued at approximately $5,300.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.