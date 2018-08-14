Hobbton graduate elected as state FFA vice president

Meyer -

Ty Meyer of Faison was elected state FFA vice president during the 90th State FFA Convention held earlier this summer. Meyer will serve a one-year term in that position.

Over the next year, he will serve as an ambassador for youth, agriculture and education. He will travel over 100 days visiting FFA chapters, meeting with agribusiness leaders and representing the North Carolina FFA Association in various state and national meetings.

Meyer is the son of Tracey and Sandy Meyer. He is a graduate of Hobbton High School where Johnny Jessup and Ali Holton were his agricultural education/FFA instructors. He is a student at North Carolina State University majoring in Agricultural Business and Political Science.

The North Carolina FFA Association has 19,301 members in 282 FFA chapters. The FFA student organization is an integral part of the agricultural education program. Agricultural education and FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success.