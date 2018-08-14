Celebration services being held in local churches

On Wednesday, Aug. 15-17, at 7 p.m. (nightly) New Life Outreach Ministries, Clinton, is having a “Stay in the Ring Youth Conference.” Youth Explosion night will be held Friday.

On Wednesday, Aug. 15-17, at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) annual revival is being held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest revivalist for the week Evangelist Dr. Hattie Lofton of Four Oaks.

On Wednesday, Aug. 15-17, at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) annual revival is held at Union Grove Church of Christ D.O.C. Clinton.

On Wednesday, Aug. 15-17, at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) annual revival is held at Bethlehem Church, 8890 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton.

On Thursday, Aug. 16-17, at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) Annual Women of Rhema Women’s Conference will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Clinton. Apostle Joyce Price of Freedom Deliverance Center, Longs, SC, will be the conference speaker for the week.

On Thursday, Aug. 16 and 23, at 7:30 p.m. Joy Night service will be held at Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton.

On Friday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. Pastor Dr. Christopher Brown Jr. and congregation of Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church, Roseboro, will render service with Pastor Tyrone Owens at St. Pauls United Holy Church, Maple Hill.

On Saturday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m. The Women’s Fellowship, will meet to visit the sick and shut-ins.

On Sunday, Aug. 19, at 3 p.m. Pastor Christopher Brown Jr. will render service at St. James U.H.C. Fayetteville.

On Saturday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Rev. Ronald Highsmith, Lady Highsmith and New Birth Deliverance and International Church, Keener, presents the “Back to School Bash” at Newkirk Memorial Park.

On Saturday, Aug. 18, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Union Grove Church will have a meet and greet service to come out and meet their new pastor Elder Joshua Webb. Refreshments will be served.

On Saturday, Aug. 18, at 1 p.m. New Life Outreach Ministries, Clinton, is having a “Back to School” cook-out with water slides and bounce houses.

On Saturday, Aug. 18,from 5-7 p.m. Mt. Sinai United Holiness Church will be having a Rainbow Tea at the Clinton City Hall Auditorium.

On Sunday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. Pastor Celebration will be held at Union Grove Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be Elder Myron Hopkins. At 3 p.m. the guest messenger will be Dr. Phyllis Forte of Snow Hill Church Christ D.O.C. Wade. Dinner will be served following morning service.

On Sunday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. Homecoming celebration will be held at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be Elder Lewis Geddie, choir and congregation of Greater Faith Deliverance Ministry, Bunn Level. Dinner will be served following morning service.

On Sunday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. regular morning service will be held at Clinton International Church, Clinton. The pastor, the Rev. Paul Blue, will bring forth the message and music by the praise and worship team.

On Sunday, Aug. 19, at 3 p.m. Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate their Usher’s Anniversary. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Cathy Martin, ushers, choir and congregation of Higher Level Worship Center, Clinton.

On Sunday, Aug. 19, at 3 p.m. Annual Home Mission Service will be held at Union Star Freewill Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be Elder Lena Clark, choir and congregation of Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton.

On Sunday, Aug. 19, at 3 p.m. Snowhill Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate their Usher’s Anniversary. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Rico Newkirk, ushers, choir and congregation of Kay Branch Missionary Baptist Church, Hartsville, S.C. Refreshments will be served after the service.

On Sunday, Aug. 19, at 3 p.m. Mrs. Sparkle Monte Hines-Peek will preach her initial sermon at First Missionary Baptist Church, 412 Johnson St. Roseboro. The music will be provided by the church combined choirs.

On Sunday, Aug. 19, at 3:30 p.m. Pastor Ruby Boykin, choir and congregation of Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church, Clinton, will be ministering at North Carolina Prayer Tower, Clinton.

On Sunday, Aug. 19, at 3:30 p.m. Saint Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, Garland, will celebrate their senior choir anniversary. There will be several musical guests.

On Sunday, Aug. 19, at 4 p.m. Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Autryville, will celebrate their Usher’s Anniversary. The guest messenger will be Dr. Claudie Morrisey, ushers, choir and congregation of Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove.

On Monday, Aug. 20-24 at 7 p.m. (nightly) revival will be held at Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The guest revivalist will be the Rev. Thaddeus Godwin and congregation of Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. Different guest choirs each night.

On Monday, Aug. 20,-24 at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) annual revival will be held at Goshen Disciples Church, Faison. Evangelist Devone will bring forth the message. Different guests choirs each night.

On Wednesday, Aug. 22-24, at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) Pre-Pastoral Revival will be held at St. Jude Holy Church, Clinton.

On Friday, Aug. 25, at 12 p.m. Ram In The Bush Church will celebrate their Family and Friend’s Day.

On Sunday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. St. Jude will celebrate Elder Willie H. Bryant’s 31st pastoral anniversary. The guest messenger will be Elder Woodrow Grandy, choir and congregation of St. Peters Church, Magnolia.

On Sunday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. Homecoming celebration will be held at Goshen Disciples Church. Dinner will be served immediately after service. At 3 p.m.The guest messenger will be Pastor Glaspie, choir and congregation of Cedar Grove Disciples Church.

On Sunday, Aug. 26, at 3 p.m. Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will have a gospel celebration with several musical guests on the program.

On Sunday, Aug. 26, at 3 p.m. Associate Ministers will celebrate their Annual Anniversary at Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Linda McLymore of First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

On Sunday, Aug. 26, at 5 p.m. Holy Tabernacle U.H.C. will be celebrating their 19th Pastoral Anniversary Banquet, honoring Dr. Christopher Brown Jr. and First Lady Diana Brown at the church.

Prayer Service/Bible Studies:

Journey Group Bible Study/Sunday/6 p.m./The Journey Church/Plainview

Trinity United Freewill Holiness Church, Clinton/Bible Study/Sunday/8 a.m.

Prayer service/Monday/5:30 p.m./House of Jacob/Clinton.

Prayer service/Monday/ 6 p.m./ Wednesday at 6:30 p.m./

New Life Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Tuesday, 11 a.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/ Ivanhoe

Prayer service/Tuesday, 6:30 p.m./ Love Center/345 Jackson Road, Dunn

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Love Center/Dunn

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Cooper Chapel UHC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./ Bearskin MBC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Arise Ministries, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Mt Pleasant Church, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton.

Prayer service/Bible study is held every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. and every Friday at 7 p.m. at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church,Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Brown’s Chapel MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Littlefield MBC, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Elizebeth MBC, Autryville.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Wards Chapel MBC, Delway.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./First Missionary Baptist, Warsaw.

Wednesday, before the1st and 3rd/ 6 p.m./Cedar Creek MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./ First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe.

Wednesday, 6:45 p.m./Roseville Missionary Baptist Church, Harrells

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Paul Church of Christ,/Clinton

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Sampson Chapel Disciples of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hour of Power/Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m Holly Grove Holiness Church 1519 Indian Town Road, Clinton.

with the Rev. Eartle McNeil Jr.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Faison Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Piney Green Disciple Church, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, Garland

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Garland First Baptist Church, Garland.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./The Journey Church, Plainview, Dunn.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Greater St. Luke United Holy Church, Rose Hill.

Every first Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Mission night/Baptist Men/WMU/Youth Turkey Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Corporage Prayer

Every 1st Wed./St.Peter United Holiness Church, Keener.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./St. Jude Church of Christ, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Original Bible Way Tabernacle, Mt. Olive.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m/Holy Tabernacle U.H. Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Held every first and third Wednesday at 7:30 p.m./Goshen Disciples Church,

Faison, and preaching is every second and fourth Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, at 10 a.m./Roseboro United Methodist Church, Roseboro.

(Ladies Bible Study in Fellowship Hall)

Thursday, at 5 p.m. till 5:30 p.m (Prayer Service) Bible Study/5:30 until 6:30 p.m at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./House of Prayer in Faison/Rev. Everlena Oliver.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./The People’s Church, 205 W. Johnson St. Clinton.

Thursday, 6:30 p.m./Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./WhoSoEver Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m. and Joy night every fourth Friday night held at Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Trinity Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Thursday, 7:30 p.m/St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton.

Joy Night 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush/every third Thursday, Clinton.

Every Friday, 7 p.m./Faison Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw.

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist

To report church news, please call 910-709-7317 or email [email protected]

