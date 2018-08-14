Bookstore among changes at SCC

Sampson Community College’s bookstore’s pricing is designed to help students. -

As fall semester begins at Sampson Community College, students and visitors will notice many changes around campus. Included in those changes is the layout and design of the campus bookstore.

“We changed the layout of the store to make it more user-friendly for the students,” says Karen Sadvary, Director of Internal Controls at the college. “Those who have been in here before will notice the change immediately. Everything we do here is for the purposes of making things as easy on the student as possible and this is just another example of that.”

The bookstore, in addition to carrying the books necessary to complete courses that the college offers, also carries many other items. From flash drives to binders to notebooks, the bookstore carries it all. Increasingly popular items now found in the bookstore are those displaying the college’s mascot, the Viking.

“We really want to brand the college,” says Kelly Jackson, Vice President of Finance at SCC. “We make sure we carry Viking shirts, planners and other items that have really become quite popular over time. We also have the Columbia backpacks which have been a hot commodity, and we even carry laptops during registrations, which sell out very quickly.”

SCC’s bookstore is currently offering a savings on composition books and plans are in the works for other specials in an effort to help students afford materials needed for college. The bookstore design is one of many changes that have taken places across campus over the last half-year.

The college’s new front entrance and landscaping complemented new program offerings and other changes that have been made under new President, Dr. Bill Starling. For more information about the SCC bookstore, call 910-592-8081.

Sampson Community College’s bookstore’s pricing is designed to help students. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_SCCBookstore.jpg Sampson Community College’s bookstore’s pricing is designed to help students.