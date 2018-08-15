Preparing for the future

Caroline Wilson and Tracy Smith are the first curriculum Paramedic Class to graduate from Sampson Community College and both passed the North Carolina State Exam on the very first attempt. -

Sampson Community College is known for producing the best and brightest healthcare professionals in the region. Now, the college is adding paramedics to that list thanks to its first graduating class from the new Emergency Medical Science curriculum.

“We are excited about this,” said Angela Magill, Department Chair and EMS Coordinator for the college’s Workforce Development and Continuing Education Department. “It takes a lot of work to get a new program off the ground or in this case, into the ambulance. These students worked very hard and of course, the more people find out about the program, the more calls and inquiries we get about it. Hopefully, we can get just as good a reputation for producing paramedics as we have gotten producing nurses in this area.”

The Emergency Medical Science curriculum provides individuals with skills to provide advanced emergency medical care as a paramedic for critical and emergent patients who access the emergency medical system and prepares graduates to enter the workforce. Students gain experience serving as the link between an emergency scene and the healthcare system. Caroline Wilson and Tracy Smith are the first curriculum Paramedic Class to graduate from SCC and both passed the North Carolina State Exam on the very first attempt.

Magill says this is a huge boost for the program.

“To have these first students come through the door in the first ever class is awesome. This may prompt others who were thinking about becoming paramedics to take a look at us and say ‘Hey, that’s something I want to do!’”

As for Smith, she is already working for the Bladen County EMS.

For more information about the program, contact Magill at [email protected] or at 910-900-4009.

SCC paramedic program proves successful