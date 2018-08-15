Lockamy honored as Distinguished Agent

Lockamy -

As a business leader and involved citizen in the Sampson County area, Allstate Independent Agency owner Billy C. Lockamy of Lockamy/TEK Insurance Agency, Inc. has been designated an Allstate Distinguished Agency for 2018.

The Allstate Distinguished Agency designation is being presented to agency owner Billy C. Lockamy for his outstanding business performance and commitment to putting customers at the center of his agency’s work.

“The Distinguished Agency designation is not just about Billy’s successful business results,” said Scott Clark, Allstate’s Regional Sales Manager. “The honor also demonstrates Billy’s commitment in being accessible to customers and using his knowledge to help ensure customers have the insurance products they need to protect themselves and their family.”

Lockamy/TEK Insurance Agency, Inc. is located at 1940 Hobbton Hwy in Clinton and can be reached at (910)592-4700 or www.lockamytek.com.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is the nation’s largest publicly held personal lines insurer, protecting approximately 16 million households from life’s uncertainties through auto, home, life and other insurance offered through its Allstate, Esurance, Encompass and Answer Financial brand names. Now celebrating its 85th anniversary as an insurer, Allstate is widely known through the slogan “You’re In Good Hands With Allstate®.” Allstate agencies are in virtually every local community in America. In 2015, The Allstate Foundation, Allstate, its employees and agency owners gave $36 million to support local communities.