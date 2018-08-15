Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Aug. 14 — Malik J. Williams, 24, of 7958 Turkey Hwy., Turkey, was charged with forgery of instrument and uttering forged instrument. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 24.
• Aug. 14 — Neil Anthony Young, 42, of 68 Delway Hwy., Rose Hill, was charged with possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Aug. 24.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.