‘Block Party 2018’ slated for Friday

A partnership between the Clinton Police Department, two local churches and one councilman is about unity and bringing a community together.

Block Party 2018, a community gathering held at the Sampson Center on Barden Street, is once again being hosted as an annual celebration intended to bring families and students out to an evening of fun.

Pastor Russ Emmanuel of Olive Grove Church, host of the event, has joined forces with Pastor Onyx Martin of Higher Level Ministries, Councilman Darue Bryant of Wall Street Barbers and Chief Donald Edwards with the Clinton Police Department to bring the celebration to the kids of the community.

“Summer is winding down and kids are getting ready to go back to school,” Emmanuel said. “We want to come together and be intentional about having something that you can come out and bring your families to.”

This year’s Block Party will be held Friday, Aug. 17, at 808 Barden St., Clinton, at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will have an opportunity to play games, fellowship, enjoy food, extreme inflatables and music.

Last year’s event brought more than 400 people to the Sampson Center. Emmanuel and other organizers are hoping to have even more join this year.

“We look to share the love of Jesus in the community, with no strings attached,” Emmanuel explained. “Having a place where kids can celebrate and be celebrated as they kick off the new school year.”

The overall objective of the Block Party, according to Martin, is to bring unity to the entire community.

“Our priority is to show that churches can come together and honor God,” Martin said. “There is only one God, and one kingdom, and we are all one people. We hope you can come out and have fun in the park and have a great time honoring God.”

Last year’s Block Party was held at the culmination of a four-day summer camp hosted by the Clinton Police Department, in conjunction with Olive Grove Church. During this camp, campers ages 9-14 learned about drug awareness, the responsibilities of police officers and how to use magnetic dust to lift fingerprints.

Those interested in joining this year’s Block Party are asked to visit www.olivegrovechurch.com to register. Early registration allows for event organizers to better plan to provide food and prizes for youth.

