Local motivator aims to assist female leaders

Dr. Jacqueline Howard is continuing her mission to help women reach their full potential.

Moving On With Coaching (MOWC), LLC is hosting “Stepping Into Your GREATness” from 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Hope Mills Library, 3411 Golfview Road, Hope Mills. The event is free for women and is designed to inspire women with embracing their uniqueness, building confidence, character, integrity and faith.

“It’s guaranteed to be uplifting and inspiring,” Howard said. “I get excited when I think about the value women bring when they confidently and authentically move toward their goals.”

During the event, participants will pick up strategies to help with self-improvement.

After retiring from Clinton City Schools as an educator, Howard wanted to continue working with people and helping them become better. She’s involved with senior ministry at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, serves as a chaplain at Sampson Regional Medical Center, created the Soaring Eagles Toastmasters club and participated with the Friendly Trio Development Corporation.

She studied at Christian Coach Institute and later became a certified Christian life coach. In 2013, she created MOWC. Its mission is to empower women to embrace their uniqueness and improve their communities through collaboration and their faith.

MOWC recently hosted its annual Women’s Christian Retreat in April at the Double Tree Hotel in Atlantic Beach. The organization is preparing for the next event, scheduled for April 19 through April 21. Registration will start in September.

Registration for “Stepping Into Your GREATness” is available online through the Eventbrite website at www.bit.ly/2KUswyC. For more information, contact Howard at 910-214-0763 or through email at [email protected]

Event set for Aug. 23 in Hope Mills

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

