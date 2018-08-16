Theatre board announces next season

SCT NEWS 16 AUG 2018

“Blithe Spirit” is in early rehearsals and has a cast change. Dr. Georgia Bradman will be portrayed by Kim Lackey and her sister will be Rose Lee. Kim is a local 4-H and Girl Scout leader who specializes in show rabbits, which she and her children raise and care for and follow by attending rabbit shows on Saturdays. Kim was a cast member of “Suessical, the Musical” and is delighted to share the stage with her daughter, Amber, who plays the part of Edith in this production.

We wish to thank Ken Sutton at State Farm Insurance for sponsoring this show an appreciate his civic pride.

Our 2019 season is now available.

February — Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

May — Sister Act

Late June, early July — Shrek, the Musical

August — Memphis

October — The Savannah Sipping Club

December — A Christmas Carol

Theater Camp — TBA

Upcoming events

Blithe Spirit — On going rehearsals. Directed by Tom Wilbur. Sponsored by Ken Sutton at State Farm Insurance. Performance dates Sept. 21, 22, 28, 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 23, 30 at 2:30 p.m.

A Christmas Story, the Musical — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions are set for Saturday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec 1, 2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.

Thoughts until next week

A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself.

Saying what we think gives us a wider conversational range than saying what we know.

If it’s painful to criticize your friends it’s okay to do so; But if you take the slightest pleasure in doing so, then that’s the time to hold your tongue.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_caldwell-2.jpg

By Bruce Caldwell Contributing columnist

Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theatre.

Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theatre.