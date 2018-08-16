Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 15 — Ashleigh Reed Bowden, 20, of 4219 Needmore Road, Turkey, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and failure to appear on several misdemeanor offenses. Bond set at $5,500; court date is Sept. 5.

• Aug. 15 — Ben McKoy, 58, of 2811 Harrells Hwy., Clinton, was charged with simple non-physical assault and trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 5.

• Aug. 15 —Tajon Lamont Thompson, 28, of 415 Jacobs St., Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and simple possession of marijuana. Bond set at $11,000; court date is Aug. 24.

• Aug. 15 — Chavez Jesus Vasquez, 16, of 14 Harvest Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Written promise; court date is Aug. 23.

• Aug. 15 — Justin Jamel Smith, 23, of 185 Gibbs Road, Garland, was charged on out-of-county warrants with assault by strangulation and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Sept. 23.

• Aug. 15 — Christopher Daquan Smith, 21, of 176 Cranberry Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Aug. 24.

Incidents/investigations

• Aug. 15 — M&W Diesel Services of Clinton was the victim of theft. Three radiator units were valued at $6,000.

• Aug. 15 — Hilario Jimenez of Clinton reported the theft of a necklace, Bluetooth speakers and binoculars. Items valued at $1,200.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

