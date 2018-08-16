God’s way, part 3

This is the third article in a series of articles on how to do things God’s way. We are required as Children of God to seek first God’s righteousness. God righteousness or should I say, His way of doing things is written throughout the bible. Here are three more examples of doing things God’s way.

Romans 2:11 says, “For there is no respect of persons with God.” God sees and treats every believer the same, regardless of their status in life and regardless of their status in the church. When God judges, He judges according to the truth of His word.

The church has many members but every member is part of the same body. In God’s eyes everyone is important, from the newest member to the Pastor. Each member is important and needed for the fulfillment of God’s will. Why do we violated the spirit of tis truth in our churches, particularly during Worship Services on Sunday mornings.

In many churches, particularly some Black Churches, there is a place where preachers stand and speak, generally called the pulpit. Everyone else must stand and speak from a podium that is generally located to the side. Clearly this is in violation of the righteousness of God, because God sees everybody as the same. I have notices however that this “unwritten law” is not followed when a so-called dignitary comes to speak who is not a preacher. They are allowed to speak from the pulpit because of their status, position or occupation. This is not only an insult to God but an insult to every member of the church who is not allowed to stand and speak from that same location.

Romans 12: 2 says, “And be not conformed to this world, but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind…” To be in compliance with the righteousness of God, believers must work diligently everyday to not think like the world thinks. We have to be careful everyday about what we see and listen to on television, the radio and social media. Every believer must be transformed in their thinking. The thoughts of every believer must be based on what the Word of God says. .

I believe many of you will believe me when I say, there is too much of the world in our churches. I get so sick and tired of hearing church folk say that in order to reach our young people we must meet them where they are. Actually when people say that, they are really saying we must reach them by using worldly methods. There is nothing more powerful than the Word of God. The Word of God does not need anything from the world to be effective. Perhaps the real problem with that kind of mindset is that those who say that do not understand or know the truth of God’s Word themselves.

One of the reasons why this country is so divided is too many of us are allowing the world, particular the media, to tell us how to think and what to think. This brings me to my last point.

Romans 13: 1-5 is a passage that simply tells us to honor those in authority. That passage also says that the powers or authority that be, are ordained by God. How can we expect our children to honor and respect authority when all they hear from some adults and parents is a constant dialogue of disrespect concerning the President of the United States. How can they respect those in lesser authority such as pastors, police officers, teachers, everyday adults and in some cases their own parents. Doing things God’s way with respect to those with authority does not mean you have to agree with everything they do or say, but you are required to give them respect and you are required to pray for them.

It is God who has established three institutions in this world. He has established (1) the home, (2) government, and (3) the church. We are to respect and honor every individual who has authority in each one. Every believer is to give respect and honor to everyone in authority for fear of the wrath of God, for our own conscience’s sake, for the sake of love and because of our devotion to Jesus Christ. Even Jesus honored and respected those with authority even thou those same ones crucified and nailed Him to the cross.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Owens_2-2.jpg

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the director of the Roseboro Senior Center.

Gilbert Owens is the director of the Roseboro Senior Center.